Mother and daughter found dead in car in Melaka from suspected gas leak

MELAKA: A mother and her disabled daughter were discovered deceased inside a multi-purpose vehicle on Jalan Solok Hilir, Paya Rumput today.

Melaka police chief Datuk Dzulkhairi Mukhtar identified the victims as 57-year-old Zabanah Abu Hussin and her 25-year-old daughter Intan Nur Shafiqah Othman.

Both were found unconscious in the vehicle at 12.24 am by concerned members of the public.

The witnesses became suspicious after noticing the pair had remained inside the car for an unusually extended period.

Preliminary investigations have ruled out any criminal elements in the tragic incident.

Authorities believe the deaths may have resulted from an air conditioning gas leak while the victims slept inside the MPV.

The bodies have been transported to Melaka Hospital for post-mortem examinations to determine the exact cause of death.

Police have classified the case as sudden death while continuing their investigation into the circumstances.

The victims were residents of Taman Kelemak Jaya in Alor Gajah district.

Dzulkhairi made these statements after officiating the Comprehensive Security Training 2025 at Dewan Bistari in Ayer Keroh. – Bernama