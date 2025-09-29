Mother calls for school safety improvements after son’s sewage pit death

SEREMBAN: A mother has appealed for urgent infrastructure safety improvements in schools following her nine-year-old son’s tragic death in an uncovered sewage pit.

Norfazila Md Lajin called on authorities to replace sewage pit covers with sturdier versions and install safety grills in high-risk areas.

She expressed her hope that no other families would experience similar losses after her son Abdul Fattah Khairol Rizal fell into the pit during a school sports event.

Norfazila described her only son among four siblings as affectionate, religiously observant, and obedient.

She shared that the loss remains deeply painful as Abdul Fattah was a lively and cheerful child.

The grieving mother also expressed gratitude for support received from the school community and Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek.

Minister Fadhlina confirmed the Education Ministry and Negeri Sembilan Education Department have taken full responsibility for investigating the incident.

She stated that immediate action would follow the investigation’s completion to prevent similar tragedies. – Bernama