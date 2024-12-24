PETALING JAYA: The mother of the 33-year-old Johorean arrested for possessing pornography and Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) says her son was always well-behaved.

In an interview with the News Straits Times, she said, “He’s always been good and obedient,” his mother told authorities as her son was taken away.

The suspect, a tour bus operator, was home with his mother and two young relatives when police arrived. He was detained last night at his Bukit Senyum condominium after police discovered that he kept over two terabytes (TB) of such material.

The arrest was part of a cross-border operation, and a coordinated effort between Bukit Aman’s Sexual, Women and Child Investigation Division (D11) and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

Codenamed Op Pedo Bersepadu PDRM-MCMC, raids were conducted in six states. So far 13 individuals have been detained, with involvement in CSAM possession and distribution.

The Bukit Senyum suspect’s computer and phone contained over 2,000 explicit images and videos, including CSAM. He admitted downloading them since 2019.

No prior criminal record was found for the individual.

Authorities are following up after investigative reports showed the alarming trade of explicit content, including CSAM, on social media and messaging platforms, some selling for as little as RM1 per video.

Senior Assistant Commissioner Siti Kamsiah Hassan of D11 said access to such material has emboldened predators, with some attempting child abductions.

She also said children were being exploited to produce CSAM due to rising online exposure and severe addiction.