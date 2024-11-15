PETALING JAYA: A male university student is currently under investigation for selling “self-produced” pornographic materials on social media.

According to the statement posted by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), the student had reuploaded illicit content shared by other users onto the social media platform X.

However he then began uploading and selling his own “self-produced” videos, to the point of having more than 100,000 followers.

“The suspect turned the sale of explicit videos into a source of income, with monthly earnings reaching up to RM3,000, with individual videos priced as high as RM150 each.”

“This activity was uncovered as a result of monitoring and intelligence efforts carried out by MCMC based on public complaints,” said the statement.

The student’s mobile phone and sim card has since been seized by MCMC.

The case is being investigated under Section 233(2) of the Communications and Multimedia Act for using a network service to provide obscene communication for commercial purposes.

If found guilty, the suspect faces a maximum fine of RM50,000, or up to one year in prison, or both.