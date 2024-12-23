GEORGE TOWN: The family of Muhammad Ikmal Hakimi Ismail, 22, one of two fishermen who were adrift for six days before being rescued yesterday, has decided not to let him return to fishing out of fear that a similar incident might occur again.

Hanita Ismail, 47, said Muhammad Ikmal, who is still young and inexperienced with the challenges of the sea, is unsuitable for the job, especially due to his status as a person with disabilities (PwD) with learning difficulties.

“I will not allow him to go back to sea anymore. What happened was enough, and I don’t want to lose him. Over the six days he was missing, I was overwhelmed with fear and sadness, thinking I might never see him again. I cried every day,” she said tearfully.

Hanita said she would prefer Muhammad Ikmal to continue his role as a member of the Malaysian Volunteer Corps Department (RELA), as being a fisherman is unsuitable for him or their family, who are more accustomed to life on land.

She shared her emotional relief after being reunited with her son at the Batu Maung Jetty earlier today. Muhammad Ikmal and fellow fisherman, Nor Hasrul Abdullah, were brought back from Acheh, Indonesia, on a Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (APMM) vessel.

Hanita said she could barely sleep the night before the reunion, managing only two hours of rest in her excitement to see her fourth child out of five siblings. She repeatedly expressed gratitude to everyone involved in her son’s rescue.

In contrast, Noor Azilah Jamaluddin, 44, mother of Nor Hasrul, said she would allow her eldest son to continue fishing, as it remains his passion.

“I only want him to enhance safety measures before going out to sea. What happened is a valuable lesson for them both,” she said.

Muhammad Ikmal and Nor Hasrul were reported missing on Dec 16 after their boat drifted off Kuala Sungai Pinang near Kerachut waters. They were rescued in Acheh waters yesterday and reunited with their families at around 8 am today.

Barat Daya district police chief ACP Sazalee Adam said the fishermen’s boat had drifted 60 nautical miles into Acheh waters, where they were eventually rescued by local fishermen at around 9 am yesterday.

The fishermen were in good health despite fatigue and underwent a medical check-up upon their return. APMM personnel also towed their boat, which was found to be in good condition except for engine damage.

Sazalee said the search-and-rescue (SAR) operation, which covered 4,802 nautical miles over five days, had been called off last Saturday after no leads were found. Both fishermen were eventually located outside the search zone.