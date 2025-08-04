KUALA TERENGGANU: A distraught mother is appealing to the public for help in locating her 15-year-old daughter, who has been missing since Saturday after disappearing from her boarding school near here.

Juliana Johari, 42, said her daughter, Muna Qaisara Muhammad Budiman, was last seen wearing a maroon robe and a cream-coloured headscarf.

“I beg anyone who may have seen her or has dashcam footage along the route near the school in Serada to come forward.

“We’ve tried everything we can, but so far, all efforts have led nowhere,” she said when contacted today.

Juliana also expressed frustration over the circulation of false claims that her daughter had been found, saying such misinformation only worsens the emotional toll on the family.

Meanwhile, Kuala Terengganu police chief ACP Azli Mohd Noor confirmed that a missing person report was filed on Sunday.

He urged anyone with information on the girl’s whereabouts to contact 013-5714157 or 013-3092947, or to report to the nearest police station immediately to assist in the investigation.