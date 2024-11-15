PETALING JAYA: In her final moments, 21-year-old Lee Zi Rou managed to call her mother, crying out, “Mummy, I’m so in pain!” before succumbing to injuries after a cargo container crushed her vehicle at Jalan Bukit Tengah, Penang.

According to The Star, Lee’s mother, Lim, 42, said: “The call came at 9.24am. I became afraid even before I answered the call, as I sensed something was wrong.”

“I asked her where she was, but there was no reply,” she was quoted as saying.

Panicked, Lim asked her other daughter to drive her along Lee’s usual commute route to work, desperately calling Lee’s phone until a man eventually answered.

He informed her of the accident, saying Lee had been crushed under a cargo container.

She arrived at the accident scene minutes later but was helpless.

“The cargo container was too heavy. Nobody could help,” she said, breaking down as she recalled seeing her daughter’s car trapped beneath the massive weight.

“She called me at 9.24am, and by 9.32am, when I reached there, she was dead.”

Lee’s funeral is scheduled for Sunday at 10am, followed by a cremation at Berapit Crematorium.

At a magistrate’s court yesterday, the 51-year-old trailer driver involved in the incident was remanded for four days to aid in investigations. He faces charges under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless driving causing death, with potential penalties of up to 10 years’ imprisonment, fines up to RM50,000, and a driving ban from 10 to 20 years.

According to Seberang Perai Tengah OCPD Asst Comm Helmi Aris, preliminary tests showed no signs of substance abuse or alcohol.

The accident, which took place at the Jalan Bukit Tengah junction on Wednesday, claimed the life of Lee, and left 25-year-old Tan Chou Theng seriously injured after a container fell from a trailer, crushing two cars in a five-vehicle collision.