PETALING JAYA: A two-year-old boy was killed when the car he was in was struck by a trailer on the North-South Expressway yesterday, while his mother remains unaware of the tragic loss.

The family had been preparing to celebrate Muhammad Shafiy Mohd Shazreen’s second birthday this December.

Fondly known as Afiy, Shafiy was killed instantly when a trailer collided with the family’s car in Bukit Gambir yesterday.

The accident left Azratul Nabila Mohd Yusoff, 30, her husband Mohamad Shazreen Sahar, 37, their 5-month-old daughter Amsyar, and Shazreen’s brother, Redhwan, 44, with injuries.

Heartbreakingly, Azratul remains unaware of her son’s death.

Her sister, Azuraini, 42, revealed that they have yet to break the tragic news to her, New Straits Times reported.

“We’re not ready to tell her that her eldest son is gone,” she was quoted as saying.

Azuraini recounted the harrowing moment she discovered the accident. She had attempted to contact her sister around 1:00 pm, just before the crash, but received no response.

Hours later, she saw a video of the incident.

“I noticed my brother-in-law (in the video); he was in pain. Then I saw Afiy, he was covered by a cloth, but I recognised his clothes. I could only cry,” she said.

The family had been returning to their home in Bandar Tenggara after visiting Shazreen’s mother, who is hospitalised in Kuala Lumpur. Tragedy struck when the trailer on the opposite side of the road, reportedly driven by a dozing driver, veered into their lane and hit their car.

Azuraini said her sister had initially been reluctant to join the trip, as both children were unwell.

“I’m heartbroken because my sister waited for over three years to conceive Afiy,” she said.

Azratul, Shazreen, and Amsyar are currently in stable condition and receiving treatment at the hospital, while Redhwan, who was driving, remains critically injured and in an induced coma.