Segamat MP: Unity govt should solve disputes internally

PETALING JAYA: Segamat MP R.Yuneswaran (pic) has called on all parties within the unity government to resolve their disputes behind closed doors rather than airing them publicly.

In a statement, today, he stressed that frank and respectful discussions are the most effective way to address disagreements within the coalition.

The first-term MP criticised the trend of “petty spats, unseemly disputes and even melodramatic ultimatums played out in the medium,“ arguing that such issues should be handled through negotiation.

He reminded the various parties that their primary focus should be on working together to deliver benefits and developments for the people.

Yuneswaran acknowledged that disagreements are a natural part of political life, even within a single party.

He specifically referenced recent talks about the Malaysian Indian Congress (MIC) re-evaluating its position in the unity government due to feeling being sidelined, as well as criticisms over government allocations and the use of funds from the Malaysian Indian Transformation Unit (Mitra).

He urged the coalition to seek common ground to better serve the public, rather than “squabbling for positions.” The MP also offered a cautionary tale, mentioning that some former government leaders who joined the opposition coalition later found themselves “sidelined and facing political oblivion.”

In his concluding remarks, Yuneswaran reiterated the unity government’s commitment to building a better future for coming generations.

As such he called on all coalition members to discuss, solve, and move forward from their disputes.