PETALING JAYA: A lorry driver who experienced microsleep while driving caused an accident on the North-South Expressway (NSE), killing a three-year-old and injuring seven other family members.

The accident took place on November 20 (Wednesday).

In a statement, Muar police chief ACP Raiz Mukhliz Azman Aziz said the collision involved a Proton Iswara carrying the eight family members and a lorry which was driven by a 28-year-old man.

Raiz said that police received a report of the incident at 3.44pm.

He stated that initial investigations revealed the accident occurred when the truck driver experienced micro-sleep, causing him to lose control of the vehicle.

“The truck then hit the highway guardrail, and coincidentally, a car carrying the family was coming from the same direction and collided with it.

“As a result of the collision, the child was seriously injured and died at the scene, while the other seven victims were taken to Sultanah Fatimah Specialist Hospital for further treatment,“ he said.

The lorry driver who sustained light injuries, has been detained for questioning.

The man will be brought to the Muar magistrate’s court to be remanded, while the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Raiz also reminded motorists not to drive while tired and to take breaks if needed.

