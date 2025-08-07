MCMC warns against spreading unverified content in Zara Qairina case

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has issued a stern warning against spreading unverified content related to the death of 13-year-old Zara Qairina Mahathir.

The commission supports the call made by the Inspector-General of Police and the Attorney-General’s Chambers for the public to refrain from circulating unconfirmed details.

MCMC highlighted that sharing unverified photos, videos, or information could deeply distress the victim’s family.

Such actions also breach ethical standards and may violate existing laws, according to the commission’s statement.

The statement reiterated Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil’s plea for restraint during the ongoing investigation.

MCMC reminded the public that speculation could lead to unnecessary confusion and hinder official proceedings.

Under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, spreading false information is punishable by law.

Offenders face fines up to RM500,000, imprisonment for up to two years, or both if convicted.

Zara Qairina was found unconscious near her school dormitory in Papar on July 16 and later pronounced dead.

She was buried without a post-mortem, raising further questions about the circumstances of her death.

The Attorney-General’s Chambers recently returned the preliminary investigation report to police for further action. - Bernama