KOTA KINABALU: Mothers today carry an increasingly heavy burden to ensure their children’s success amid daily pressures and the rising cost of living.

Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said young mothers today must deal with work and family pressures, financial constraints, a lack of personal time, and the burden of responsibility for their children’s education.

“Mothers must also be more cautious and balanced, especially when guiding their children on the use of technology,“ she reminded in a statement issued today in conjunction with the national-level Mother’s Day Celebration for 2025.

Nancy said in light of the current challenges, the Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development (KPWKM) has introduced the National Women’s Policy 2025-2030, themed ‘Empowering Women, Strengthening the Nation’, to support women and mothers across all segments of society in the country.

She said the policy outlines various initiatives, such as the Kasih Ibu Tunggal programme, a skills incubator for single mothers, MamaCare, the Wanita Bangkit programme, the Two Years Exit programme, Gig@bit, and Volvo Iron Women.

Earlier, Nancy attended the 2025 national-level Mother’s Day Celebration, themed ‘Sentuhan Kasih Ibu’, held at the Sabah International Convention Centre here.

The event, organised by KPWKM through the National Population and Family Development Board, was officiated by the wife of the Yang Dipertua Negeri of Sabah, Toh Puan Faridah Tussin. The Sabah Chief Minister’s wife, Datin Seri Juliah Salag, also attended the event.

According to the statement, the 2025 ‘Anugerah Ibu Inspirasi’ (Inspirational Mother Award) was presented to Kasmirah Jaafar, a seamstress from Bekok, Johor, but has spent over half of her life in Sabah.

The award recognises Kasmirah’s struggles and sacrifices as a single mother raising five children who became teachers, doctors, and engineers.

This year’s Mother’s Day celebration also introduced the ‘Ikon Ibu Muda’ (Young Mother Icon) award, which was presented to celebrity Bella Astillah, whose real name is Dayang Ara Nabellah Awang Astillah.

The award honours the ‘Bella Spirit’, recognising the young mother’s resilience in using her talents to rise above a challenging past and raise her children with love and care.