Motivational facilitator pleads not guilty to sexual assault of minor

KANGAR: A motivational facilitator pleaded not guilty today to charges of sexually assaulting a minor and engaging in sexual communication with a child.

Mohd Zulkarnain Atan, 44, allegedly committed the offences against a 14-year-old boy inside a national secondary school hall in Padang Besar on July 10.

He faces his first charge under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, which carries a maximum 20-year prison sentence and caning upon conviction.

The second charge under Section 11(1) of the same Act carries a maximum three-year imprisonment term if found guilty.

Magistrate Ana Rozana Mohd Nor granted bail of 15,000 ringgit for both charges with one surety and scheduled the next mention for October 16.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Tengku Ruqayyah Tengku Shahrom led the prosecution while National Legal Aid Foundation lawyer Nur Ayuni Ahmad represented the accused. – Bernama