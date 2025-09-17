Trump arrives in UK for historic second state visit with royal welcome

LONDON: US President Donald Trump has arrived in Britain for an unprecedented second state visit, receiving a royal red carpet welcome from the UK government.

The 79-year-old Republican leader expressed his affection for the country upon arrival with First Lady Melania Trump at Stansted Airport near London.

King Charles III will host President Trump at Windsor Castle for a lavish banquet and ceremonial carriage ride on Wednesday.

President Trump will then meet Prime Minister Keir Starmer at the British leader’s country residence Chequers on Thursday for discussions on trade and global conflicts.

A guard of honour greeted the Trumps as they stepped off Air Force One in a display of the pomp and pageantry planned for the visit.

President Trump praised the British monarch as a long-time friend who commands universal respect and admiration.

The British public will be kept at a distance during the visit, which is taking place entirely behind closed doors with heavy security measures.

A large anti-Trump demonstration has been organised in London for Wednesday, while protesters projected images of Trump and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein onto Windsor Castle towers.

The shadow of the Epstein scandal has followed Trump after his administration declined to release related files, while Prime Minister Starmer recently sacked his ambassador to Washington over emails to Epstein.

Starmer’s government hopes the grand scale of the state visit will maintain positive relations despite Trump’s unpredictability on issues from tariffs to Ukraine and Gaza.

The Windsor Castle events will include a ceremonial carriage ride and a flypast by both UK and US jets in what officials describe as the largest military display for a state visit in living memory.

King Charles will host President Trump for a lavish state dinner where both leaders will deliver speeches during the evening.

The visit coincides with announcements of several investments in Britain, including a Microsoft pledge to spend 30 billion dollars over four years.

Prime Minister Starmer needs the visit to proceed smoothly following recent domestic challenges within his Labour party leadership.

Downing Street stated that Trump’s visit would elevate the “unbreakable friendship” between the nations to “new heights”.

The visit represents a significant moment for both leaders amid their respective political circumstances and international priorities. – AFP