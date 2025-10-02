BUKIT MERTAJAM: A man arrested for using offensive language and obstructing officers during a joint operation carried out by the Road Transport Department (JPJ) at the Penang Bridge Toll Plaza last night was found to be under the influence of drugs.

Seberang Perai Tengah (SPT) district police chief ACP Helmi Aris said that urine test conducted found the man positive for methamphetamine.

“The motorcyclist was detained at around 10 pm, when the police, together with JPJ, the Department of Environment (DOE), and the Immigration Department of Penang, were conducting an integrated operation at the motorcycle lane heading towards Penang near the Penang Bridge Toll.

“Checks revealed that the road tax and insurance for his motorcycle had expired on Dec 14, 2024. During the process of issuing a summon and seizing the motorcycle by JPJ, the man used offensive language and obstructed JPJ officers in carrying out their duties,” he said in a statement today.

Helmi said the man is remanded until Wednesday for further investigations under Section 186 of the Penal Code and Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955. He is also being investigated under Section 15(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Earlier, the media reported that a motorcyclist’s outburst, during which he used offensive language against the authorities, resulted in his arrest during the special operation for the 2025 Chinese New Year celebrations at the Penang Bridge last night.