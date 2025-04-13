JOHOR BAHRU: A motorcyclist was killed after losing control of his machine, while a pedestrian who tried to assist was fatally struck by a car at KM16 of Jalan Johor Bahru-Kota Tinggi early this morning.

Seri Alam district police chief ACP Mohd Sohaimi Ishak said the incident occurred at 2.10 am, involving a Myanmar national in his 30s who was riding a SYM BX110 motorcycle in the right lane from Johor Bahru towards Taman Setia Tropika.

“Upon reaching the location, the rider is believed to have lost control of the motorcycle and crashed onto the road. He suffered severe head injuries and died instantly at the scene,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Sohaimi said a 37-year-old local man had stopped to assist by alerting other motorists and managing traffic around the crash site while waiting for emergency services.

“However, a BMW car driven by a 25-year-old man suddenly struck him, causing serious internal injuries. He also died at the scene, while the driver sustained minor facial injuries,” he said.

Initial investigations found that the car driver was under the influence of alcohol. He has been remanded for four days to facilitate further investigation.

The case is being investigated under Sections 41(1) and 44(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Police are appealing to witnesses to contact them at 07-3864222 to assist with the investigation.