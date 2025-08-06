IPOH: A factory worker died after the motorcycle he was riding hit a dog and skidded off the road at Jalan Malim Nawar-Kota Bharu, Kampar, early this morning.

Kampar district police chief Supt Mohamad Nazri Daud said in the incident at 7.35 am, the victim, Mohd Safaril Mohamed Anuar, 42, was seriously injured and died at the scene.

“Investigations found that the victim was on his way from home to work at Hume Cement in Kota Bharu.

“Upon reaching the location, the victim hit a dog that was crossing the road and skidded off the road,” he said in a statement today.

He said the victim’s Honda EX5 was damaged in the front mudguard and left front coverset while further investigation has not led to any arrests.

He said the victim’s body had been sent to Kampar Hospital for a post-mortem, and the case was being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.