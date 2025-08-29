Motorcyclist killed in fiery three-vehicle crash on North-South Expressway

BUKIT MERTAJAM: A motorcyclist perished and his Yamaha 135 LC motorcycle was completely destroyed by fire following a three-vehicle collision at Kilometre 140.8 of the North-South Expressway southbound near Perai.

Muhammad Syahim Rusman, aged 28, succumbed to severe injuries at the accident scene, while another motorcyclist sustained injuries in the crash that also involved a trailer.

The Penang Fire and Rescue Department received an emergency call at 12.43 pm and immediately dispatched a team from the Perai Fire and Rescue Station to the location.

“Upon arrival, firefighters found that the accident involved three vehicles -- the victim’s motorcycle, another motorcycle (a Honda Dash) and a trailer,” said Penang Fire and Rescue Department assistant director of Firefighting and Rescue Operations John Sagun Francis.

“The victim was confirmed dead at the scene, while the 37-year-old Honda Dash rider was injured and sent to Seberang Jaya Hospital for further treatment,” he added.

Francis confirmed that the trailer driver, who is in his 30s, emerged from the accident completely unharmed.

Firefighters conducted thorough overhaul operations at the site to eliminate any potential hazards to other road users before concluding their mission at 2.11 pm. – Bernama