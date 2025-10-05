Motorcyclist killed in four-vehicle crash on Linkedua Highway

JOHOR BAHRU: A 31-year-old motorcyclist was killed at the scene of a four-vehicle crash involving three motorcycles and a car at KM 0.6 of the Linkedua Highway last night.

Iskandar Puteri police chief ACP M. Kumarasan said the accident occurred around 7.00 pm when a 27-year-old Singaporean man driving a red Maserati made an illegal U-turn and crashed into the centre divider, causing the guardrail to detach and enter the opposite lane.

“The guardrail was then hit by a yellow Honda RS motorcycle, causing the rider to lose control and fall onto the road shoulder, suffering fatal head and leg injuries,” he said in a statement today.

He said two other motorcycles collided with the victim’s storage box, which was flung into their path, but their riders were unharmed.

The Maserati driver, who was assaulted by bystanders at the scene, has been released after questioning.

He added that the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for causing death by reckless or dangerous driving, and under Section 324 of the Penal Code for causing injury with a weapon.