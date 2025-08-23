Motorcyclist killed in road crash in Gerik

IPOH: A motorcyclist died after colliding with a trailer at Kilometre 45 of the Gerik-Jeli East-West Highway (JRTB) yesterday morning.

Roziman Abu Aziz, 36, from Baling, Kedah, was riding a Yamaha RXZ, believed to be on his way to the RXZ 7.0 Rally in Gong Badak, Kuala Terengganu, when he was involved in the accident.

Gerik police chief Supt Abdul Samad Othman said the incident occurred at about 9 am when the victim, riding from the direction of Gerik towards Jeli, was believed to have lost control of the motorcycle when taking a bend before skidding into the opposite lane and crashing into the right bumper of a Volvo trailer.

“The victim suffered serious injuries and was confirmed dead while receiving treatment at the Gerik Hospital, while the trailer driver, a 44-year-old local man, did not suffer any injuries,“ he said in a statement today.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. - Bernama