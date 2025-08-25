Three new senators take oath of office in Dewan Negara ceremony

KUALA LUMPUR: Three newly appointed senators took their oath of office before Dewan Negara president Datuk Awang Bemee Awang Ali Basah today.

The appointees include youth activist and PKR Rembau Division chief Dr Jufitri Joha, DAP Central Executive Committee member Datuk Wu Him Ven, and DAP veteran Datuk Leong Ngah Ngah.

Jufitri and Wu were elected by the Negeri Sembilan State Legislative Assembly for a three-year term from today to 24 August 2028.

Leong was appointed by the King for one term under constitutional provisions.

In his speech, Awang Bemee congratulated the three new senators on their appointments.

He reminded them to uphold the Upper House as the highest legislative body in the country.

“This appointment is based on Article 45(1)(a), which stipulates that each state shall elect two members to the Dewan Negara so that they have a voice in the highest legislative body in Malaysia, which serves to check and balance the executive and the Dewan Rakyat based on the principle of separation of powers,” he said.

Awang Bemee emphasised the importance of offering ideas and suggestions independent of personal and political influence.

“Congratulations on carrying this trust and undertaking the duties to all the newly appointed Honourable Senators,” he said.

Jufitri expressed hope to use his experience to voice out on various issues to ensure the well-being of the people.

Wu hoped to cultivate the spirit of democracy through solid arguments on policies and strategies during sittings.

Leong hoped to use his twenty-eight years of experience as an assemblyman in Pahang to raise various issues for the people. – Bernama