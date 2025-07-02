Motorist survives 25-foot fall into mangrove swamp after crash in Port Klang

SHAH ALAM: A motorist experienced a terrifying moment after being thrown into a mangrove swamp following a collision between his car and a lorry along Jalan Pelabuhan Barat, Telok Gong, Port Klang, near here early this morning.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department assistant director of operations Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar said the 40-year-old male victim sustained only minor injuries.

“The victim’s car rear-ended the lorry on a 25-foot-high (7.62 metres) bridge, landing him in a mangrove swamp,“ he said in a statement.

He said that six personnel from the Pulau Indah Fire and Rescue Station were dispatched to the scene after receiving an emergency call at 2.14 am.

He said the driver of the Perodua Aruz car is believed to have been intoxicated at the time of the incident.

Ahmad Mukhlis said the victim, who was rescued at 4.12 am, was handed over to the Ministry of Health for further action.