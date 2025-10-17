Mountain guides detained in probe after hiker dies on Gunung Liang

IPOH: Police have detained two mountain guides to assist investigations into a hiker’s death on Gunung Liang near Tanjong Malim.

Perak deputy police chief SAC Mohammad Azlin Sadari confirmed the two men in their forties were arrested under the National Forestry Act 1984.

He stated the guides possessed valid permits for the Fraser’s Hill trek in Pahang but lacked authorisation for the Perak Forest Reserve area.

Both individuals have been released on police bail after their statements were recorded.

The victim was identified as 34-year-old Mustaqqeem Mansoor from Sungai Petani in Kedah.

Mohammad Azlin clarified the hiker died due to ill health rather than from a fall as initially reported.

He explained the victim collapsed while hiking with ten companions who began their ascent from Fraser’s Hill in Bentong, Pahang.

The group was descending via the Gunung Liang route in Perak when the incident occurred.

The victim had sustained an earlier injury and was missing when all other climbers completed their descent.

A multi-agency rescue team including the Perak Fire and Rescue Department continues efforts to retrieve the body from the mountain.

The Fire and Rescue Department previously confirmed the missing hiker was found dead at the summit of Gunung Liang Barat around 3.30 pm yesterday.

Adverse weather conditions prevented helicopter recovery of the body due to poor flying conditions. – Bernama