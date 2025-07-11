MP13 to prioritise agrofood sector for farmers and fishermen

KUALA LUMPUR: The 13th Malaysia Plan (MP13) will prioritise strategic interventions in the agrofood sector to ensure farmers, breeders, and fishermen benefit directly from policy implementation. Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu emphasised this during a meeting with Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan at Wisma Tani.

Mohamad stated that MP13, set for tabling on July 30, must align with the MADANI values of Prosperity, Compassion, and Empowerment. He stressed that policies should not remain theoretical but must translate into tangible improvements for those in the sector. “MP13 cannot remain as a document on paper alone and it must be translated into the field. It must reach the people,“ he said in a Facebook post.

The minister highlighted the need for competitiveness among farmers, higher productivity, and better protection for fishermen. “This is the face of MADANI Agriculture that we dream of, a fair, equitable and sustainable development without anyone being left behind,“ he added. Close collaboration between the Agriculture and Finance Ministries is expected to drive these reforms. - Bernama