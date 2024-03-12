KUALA LUMPUR: The Halal Industry Development Council (MPIH) has agreed to establish a Halal Professional Body to coordinate the professional development of the sector.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said today’s MPIH meeting also approved the establishment of state-level halal industry development councils.

“This initiative will enhance the participation of industry players in the halal ecosystem and ensure more comprehensive implementation of the Halal Industry Master Plan 2030 (HIMP 2030) at the state level,” he said in a Facebook post after chairing the meeting.

To strengthen collaboration and engagement, Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Minister of Rural and Regional Development, announced plans for dialogue sessions and engagements such as the HIMP 2030 Open Day to be held in early 2025.

He said the programme aimed to address key issues, create new opportunities, and drive the growth of the halal industry both domestically and internationally.

Ahmad Zahid noted that by the third quarter of this year, HIMP 2030 had achieved 75 per cent of its target, with halal exports valued at RM45 billion and investments in Halal Industrial Parks amounting to RM16.7 billion.

“Efforts will be intensified to meet the set targets by year-end,” he said, adding that the government remained committed to advancing the national halal ecosystem, aiming for it to contribute 10.8 per cent to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by 2030.

With synergies between the public and private sectors, strategic coordination, and the opening of new markets, Ahmad Zahid said he was confident that Malaysia would continue to lead globally in the halal industry.

“This is our effort to strengthen the national economy and elevate Malaysia’s halal brand on the world stage,” he added.