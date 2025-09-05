MPKj nabs dog that bit 6yo in Cheras, urges owners to keep pets secured

PETALING JAYA: The Kajang Municipal Council (MPKj) has captured the dog that mauled a six-year-old boy in Batu 9, Cheras, Selangor, and has launched an investigation into the incident.

In a statement, MPKj confirmed that the animal was caught by its Stray Dog Capture Unit on September 3 and has since been isolated.

ALSO READ: Cheras dog attack sparks heated debate online over pet responsibility

“Following the incident, the Kajang Municipal Council (MPKj) immediately dispatched its Stray Dog Capture Unit to the location and successfully caught the dog believed to have injured the child.

“To ensure the safety and well-being of local residents, MPKj sent staff to investigate the dog owner’s premises on 4 September 2025 and also conducted control and capture operations for other stray dogs in the surrounding area,” the statement read.

MPKj stated that a police report has been lodged by the child’s family and the case is under investigation.

The council confirmed that the dog has been taken to the MPKj Animal Detention Centre to be isolated until the probe is complete, and reminded pet owners not to let their dogs roam unsupervised outside their premises.

“Owners who no longer wish to keep their dogs may surrender them to a non-governmental organization (NGO). Owners may also contact MPKj for further information if needed,” it said.

It was reported that a six-year-old boy sustained injuries after being bitten by a dog while riding his bicycle near his home in Batu 9, Cheras, Selangor.

Several neighbours quickly intervened and successfully chased the animal away from the scene.

The young victim, who suffered head injuries, was rushed to Kajang Hospital for emergency treatment and is now in stable condition, receiving care in the children’s ward.