MPPK welcomes proposal to review PTPTN loan, repayment terms

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Student Consultative Council (MPPK) has welcomed Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s proposal to review the loan rates and repayment terms of the National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN).

The council said the move reflects the government’s concern for student welfare and its commitment to ensuring inclusive access to higher education.

“MPPK believes a review of PTPTN loan rates is necessary, especially with the rising cost of living affecting students.

“Improved loan rates would help students manage campus life more comfortably and allow them to focus on their studies without excessive financial stress,” it said in a statement today.

MPPK also supports the proposal to revise PTPTN repayment terms, hoping that more flexible and progressive options will benefit students in the long run and gradually improve repayment

The council also commended PTPTN’s efforts in encouraging dialogue and offering accessible payment channels.

MPPK further urged students facing financial hardship to reach out to the council or their respective Student Representative Councils (MPP), adding that it is ready to serve as a link between students, universities, and the Ministry of Higher Education (MoHE).