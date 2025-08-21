MPs draft hate speech guidelines for multi-ethnic society

KUALA LUMPUR: The All-Party Parliamentary Group Malaysia on Racial and Religious Harmony is drafting comprehensive guidelines to define hate speech standards suitable for the nation’s multi-ethnic society.

This document will provide clear definitions and enforcement standards for hate speech and 3R issues under existing legislation.

“The proposal to draft this document was agreed upon at the second APPGM-Racial and Religious Harmony meeting yesterday, chaired by Bangi MP Syahredzan Johan, who is the APPGM chairman, and attended by cross-party MPs,” the statement read.

Consultations with communities and stakeholders will soon ensure the guidelines reflect Malaysia’s specific context and requirements.

The group has endorsed increasing Rukun Tetangga allocations from 6,000 ringgit to 10,000 ringgit in Budget 2026.

It also recommended tax exemptions for companies supporting national unity and nation-building initiatives.

“In addition, the group believes there is a need for the MADANI Government to increase funding for the implementation of unity, nation-building and national integration programmes to 100 million ringgit under Budget 2026, compared to 50 million ringgit in Budget 2025.

Government Backbenchers Club chairman Datuk Mohd Shahar Abdullah urged public participation in the upcoming Gaza solidarity events at Dataran Merdeka.

Mohd Shahar confirmed parliamentary support for the humanitarian flotilla mission aiming to break Israel’s blockade on Gaza.

“We also pledge to extend all possible diplomatic and legal efforts to defend the safety of the Flotilla participants,” he added. – Bernama