MPs express condolences over Tun Daim’s passing

KUALA LUMPUR: Members of Parliament (MPs) today expressed their condolences to the family of former Finance Minister Tun Daim Zainuddin who died this morning.

Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching conveyed her condolences before responding to questions during the question-and-answer session in the Dewan Rakyat.

Opposition leader Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin also extended his condolences and invited all Muslims present to recite Al-Fatihah for the late Daim.

Deputy Speaker Datuk Dr Ramli Mohd Nor said the meeting took note of Daim’s passing and offered its condolences as well.

According to his family’s statement earlier, Daim breathed his last at 8.21 am today while receiving treatment at Assunta Hospital in Petaling Jaya. He was 86.

He served as Finance Minister from 1984 to 1991 and for a second term from 1999 to 2001.