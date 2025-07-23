MPs push for independent whistleblower commission in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: The government should consider establishing an independent commission to protect whistleblowers and provide a secure and lawful reporting avenue, particularly when the agency tasked with handling such reports is itself involved in misconduct.

Bentong MP Young Syefura Othman said that while she welcomed the amendments to the Whistleblower Protection Act, including a new provision allowing agencies to maintain protection in the public interest, she believed they remained insufficient without monitoring from an independent body.

“I commend amendment 11(1A), which allows agencies to exercise discretion in maintaining protection if the disclosure provides significant benefits to the public interest. This is in line with internationally practised principles of good faith and public interest.

“However, in my view, this discretion is not enough if it lies solely with the enforcement agencies. Any case must be referred to an independent body, as mentioned earlier,” she said during the debate on the bill in the Dewan Rakyat on Tuesday (July 22).

Earlier, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said tabled the Whistleblower Protection (Amendment) Bill 2025 for its second reading at the sitting.

The bill, among others, seeks to establish a Whistleblower Protection Committee to obtain statistics and data related to disclosures and complaints received by enforcement agencies under the act.

Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal (PN–Machang) said he was of the view that the establishment of a Whistleblower Protection Committee, with its members appointed by ministers, did not guarantee independence or effectiveness as it had no review or enforcement powers.

“Many whistleblowers still face pressure and threats. Malaysia needs a comprehensive protection mechanism not only for the public sector or corruption cases, but also in cases involving sexual exploitation, abuse of power by enforcement authorities and corporate elites.

“Protection should also extend to disclosures made to the media, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) or MPs if the whistleblowers do not trust the official agency. We must also ensure that whistleblowers in cases involving sexual harassment, political or corporate abuse are protected without prejudice,” he said.

He also cited the approach taken by several foreign countries, including the United Kingdom and the United States, which allow whistleblowers to report to the media or Congress without having to go through internal departmental channels, provided the disclosures are made in good faith.

Meanwhile, Wong Chen (PH–Subang) proposed that the minister appoint four committee members, comprising academics, representatives from the Malaysian Bar Council, and an NGO representative.

“In other countries such as the United Kingdom, France and Sweden, whistleblowers are given the option to report to the media if no action is taken by the authorities. We must amend our laws to protect those who have the courage to come forward and provide information to the media,” he said. - Bernama