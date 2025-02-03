PETALING JAYA: An accident involving a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) which skidded before crashing on the Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu Expressway, this morning, saw seven individuals including four children sustain multiple injuries.

According to New Straits Times, a spokesman from the Penang Fire and Rescue Department said its team received an emergency call at 1.46am.

A fire engine from the Jalan Perak fire station arrived at the scene 10 minutes later.

It is learnt that the accident involved a Toyota Innova, which veered off the road before crashing into an electric pole.

The MPV was believed to be carrying a family who had their sahur meal in Georgetown prior to returning to their home in Bayan Lepas.

“Three adult victims were trapped and four children sustained minor injuries.

“Two men suffered injuries to the abdomen and head, while a woman sustained a broken right leg.

“A boy and three girls sustained injuries to the waist and hands,“ the spokesman told the English daily.

Rescue operations were carried out using specialised equipment with all victims successfully extricated by 2.54am.

All victims were taken to the Penang Hospital for further treatment.