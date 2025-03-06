MRC extends Mohamad Suparadi’s service for another two years

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Rubber Council (MRC) has extended the term of office of its Board of Trustees chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Suparadi Md Noor for another two years, effective June 1, 2025 until May 31, 2027.

MRC said in a statement today that the extension reflects the continued confidence of Plantation and Commodities Minister Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani in Mohamad Suparadi’s leadership in driving the progress of the country’s rubber products industry.

First appointed in 2023, Mohamad Suparadi brings extensive expertise in strategic, business and financial management, making him a credible leader in strengthening the direction of MRC and the competitiveness of the Malaysian rubber industry globally.

Commenting on the extension of his term of service, Mohamad Suparadi said he is honoured to accept the responsibility once again, stressing that MRC is now at an important phase in its transformation journey.

“The extension is also a trust to ensure that the direction of MRC’s transformation continues to be strengthened and in line with the needs of the industry and the demands of the international market,“ he said.

The extension coincides with the MRC’s 25th anniversary celebration since its establishment in 2000. The MRC’s 25th anniversary this year is themed ‘Driving Sustainable Industry’.

The MRC continues to strengthen its role as a proactive, resilient and progressive agency in the face of the changing landscape of the global rubber industry including geopolitical tensions and supply chain disruptions.