MRL plants 3,000 saplings in Bentong forest under Rail to Roots programme

KUANTAN: Malaysia Rail Link Sdn Bhd has successfully planted three thousand saplings at the Lentang Permanent Forest Reserve in Bentong through its Rail to Roots conservation programme.

The initiative began its first phase on 19 December with six hundred saplings planted, while the second phase involving two thousand four hundred saplings will commence progressively starting in the first quarter of 2025.

These three thousand saplings included valuable species such as merbau, meranti bukit, and other forest rarities specifically chosen to restore and preserve forest biodiversity.

“On the occasion of the 68th Merdeka Day celebration, 68 participants, including board members, senior management, and staff of MRL, planted 68 saplings during the Rail to Roots tree-planting ceremony, fulfilling the target of 3,000 saplings,” the statement said.

The planting ceremony was officiated by Chief Secretary to the Government and MRL chairman Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar, accompanied by MRL chief executive officer Datuk Seri Darwis Abdul Razak.

According to MRL, the initiative strengthens the company’s commitment to preserving natural resources and serves as a symbolic gesture for this year’s Merdeka Day celebration.

In the same statement, Darwis added that the Rail to Roots programme reflects MRL’s efforts to balance infrastructure development with environmental sustainability.

“The programme, aligned with the green symbol, has successfully planted over 17,000 tree seedlings by May 2025 across 15 nursery sites,” he said.

“This initiative also opens new income-generating opportunities for the Orang Asli community, contributing to a more sustainable future.”

MRL is fully sponsoring 15 Orang Asli community nurseries in Kampung Ulu Chemperoh, with training and guidance provided by the Pahang State Forestry Department.

“The saplings produced can be repurchased through the ‘Buyback Guarantee’ initiative, helping the Orang Asli community generate income and creating more sustainable economic opportunities,” the statement read. – Bernama