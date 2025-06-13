KUALA TERENGGANU: Malaysia Rail Link Sdn Bhd (MRL) has come forward to provide financial assistance to families of the 15 Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) students who were killed in an accident in Gerik, Perak on Monday.

In a statement today, MRL said each family of the victims who perished in the accident on the East-West Highway (JRTB), near Tasik Banding in Gerik, Perak, received a financial contribution of RM2,000 to help ease their burden

The statement said that although it may not be much, the contribution can hopefully help meet any family needs.

MRL also extends condolences to the families of all victims and prays that they are granted strength and resilience in facing this trying time.

“This is one of MRL’s initiatives to assist and alleviate the burden of families affected by disasters, those with limited means as well as orphans, especially in areas near the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project corridor,“ according to the statement.

The statement also said that the contribution was handed over by MRL chief executive officer Datuk Seri Darwis Abdul Razak today.

On Monday, 15 UPSI students were killed when a chartered bus ferrying them from Jertih to the main campus in Tanjung Malim, Perak overturned after colliding with a Perodua Alza multi-purpose vehicle on the JRTB.

The accident also resulted in 33 others being injured, including the bus driver and conductor, as well as the driver and three passengers of the Perodua Alza.