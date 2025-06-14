KUALA LUMPUR: A banker from Johor won the RM10.38 million Sports Toto 4D Jackpot 1 of the June 8 draw by combining his identity card number and “God-sent” digits.

When collecting his winnings at the STM Lottery head office in the capital, the

49-year-old winner said he went to a temple to make offerings to express gratitude and devotion to Buddha during the Wesak Day celebration last month.

“I bought a lucky number incense, which displays some lucky numbers when it is lit. So, I bet on the lucky numbers, combining with the numbers from my personal identity card

to form the winning combination – 3866 and 5899.

“I then proceeded to bet on the same pair of numbers for six draws and they actually won me the jackpot!” he said, adding that he is a long time Sports Toto punter.

He said despite the fact that he had become a mutli-millionaire, he would continue to work.

“I have my own plans. I want to travel the world with my wife and make unforgettable memories with my winnings.

He bought a System 4 ticket, that won him RM10,382,079.25 and another RM672 as System Play bonus.

Meanwhile, the Sports Toto 4D Jackpot 1

(i-System) game on May 31 had a total of 110 winners from Kuala Lumpur, Selangor and Sarawak.

The winners shared RM28,069,403.00 from the total of RM34,511,559.64.

STM Lottery confirmed the recent big winnings.

