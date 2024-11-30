MRT Pasar Seni congestion: Prasarana steps up passenger management

KUALA LUMPUR: Prasarana Malaysia Berhad (Prasarana) has strengthened its standard operating procedures for passenger management, particularly during peak hours, following a congestion issue at the Pasar Seni MRT station that went viral on social media on Nov 26.

In a statement today, it said the incident occurred around 6.45 pm during the evening peak period due to a train service delay, which disrupted passenger movement and led to crowding on the platform.

To prevent a recurrence, Prasarana has implemented several improvements, including redeploying Auxiliary Police personnel to critical areas such as platforms and escalators to ensure better safety and crowd control.

The company has also increased monitoring frequency to assess passenger density at stations, particularly on platforms during peak hours.

“This allows the Auxiliary Police team to respond more swiftly and deploy its personnel to critical areas,” the statement said.

Prasarana added that MRT Kajang Line services will be enhanced with an increase in trains from 39 to 42 by March 2025, aimed at boosting train capacity and alleviating congestion along the line.

Train frequency will also be improved, with intervals reduced from four to 3.7 minutes, which will shorten platform waiting times, especially during peak hours.