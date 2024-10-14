MTL: Agriculture Ministry to ensure adequate supply of vegetables

KUALA LUMPUR: The Agriculture and Food Security Ministry (MAFS) will ensure adequate supply of vegetables following the Northeast Monsoon (MTL) phase, which usually occurs in several states towards the end of the year.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu said this is one of the issues faced by the ministry every year and his team will also monitor the prices of vegetables, at the farmer’s level, which are expected to rise during that season.

“We are always monitoring. That’s why we have buffer stock, and we will make an effort that if local supply is insufficient, then we will try to import. The important thing is that we want the supply of vegetables to be available and guaranteed. Regarding prices, we will try to control it as best as we can,“ he said.

Mohamad said this to reporters after handing over mock keys for 12 ‘cold truck’ and ‘wooden truck’ vehicles, involving an allocation of RM2.7 million, to representatives of the Farmers’ Organisation Authority (PPK) from across the country here today.

On the handing over of the vehicles, Mohamad said the lorries will help the PPK market quality food products and ensure the freshness of the products to the consumer’s level.

Previously, the media reported that vegetable prices were expected to increase in November and December due to the MTL phase, which has the potential to cause heavy rain and floods in several areas in the country.