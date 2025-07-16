Central Sulawesi quake damages homes, no tsunami threat

JAKARTA: A 5.3-magnitude earthquake struck Indonesia’s Central Sulawesi province late Monday, damaging dozens of homes and affecting at least 20 families, authorities said.

According to the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB), the quake, which hit Poso regency at 9.52 pm local time, caused minor damage to 38 houses, but no casualties have been reported so far.

“Assessment and data collection are still ongoing,” BNPB spokesperson Abdul Muhari said in a statement on Tuesday, adding that local authorities were coordinating emergency responses and monitoring the situation.

The quake’s epicentre was located on land, about 67 kilometres southwest of Poso at a depth of 10 kilometres, and tremors were also felt in neighbouring areas, including North Morowali, East Luwu, and the city of Palopo.

The earthquake posed no tsunami risk, Abdul Muhari added.

Indonesia sits on the Pacific “Ring of Fire”, where the meeting of continental plates causes frequent seismic activity. - Bernama