King awards scholarships to 13 university students

KUALA LUMPUR: His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, today presented the 2025 Yang di-Pertuan Agong Scholarship (BYDPA) to 13 students from institutions of higher learning at Istana Negara here.

Ten recipients were awarded scholarships for Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) studies, and three people received scholarships for Master’s (research) programmes.

Mohamad Fariz Haiqal Mohd Ruslan, who is pursuing a doctorate study in Pharmacology and Pharmacy at King’s College London, United Kingdom, and Karen Low Ka Ling at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM), received the PhD scholarship.

Other PhD scholarship recipients are Muhammad Hamizan Zawawi (Biology, Universiti Sains Malaysia), Muhamad Aiman Hakim Nor Khalid (Mathematics and Statistics, UKM), Sarah Dania Mohd Kahar (Commercial Law, Universiti Malaya), Teoh Shu Jou (Data Management, Universiti Malaya), Ahmad Firdaus Ahmad Sukri (Biotechnology, Universiti Sains Malaysia), Nurul Angelyn Zulhairy Liong (Genetics and Heredity, Universiti Malaya), Nur Zakirah Jasni (Veterinary Science, University of Melbourne, Australia), and Nurfatima Azzahra Fadli (Biochemistry, UKM).

The BYDPA recipients pursuing studies at the Master’s level are Fatini Nadiah Mohammad Zamzami (Biochemistry, UKM), Tiew Siew Jin (Biotechnology, Universiti Putra Malaysia), and Yugashini P. Muhilan (Biomedical Materials, UKM).

The BYDPA is a prestigious national scholarship introduced in 2006 to sponsor Malaysian citizens who excel academically and are actively involved in co-curricular activities, such as community service, or who produce work that demonstrates creativity and innovation.

To date, 20 scholarship cycles have been offered, benefiting 225 recipients, 117 at the PhD level and 108 at the Master’s level. They received funding to pursue studies in fields such as Economics, Law, Science and Technology, Islamic Finance, and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Public Service Department (PSD) director-general Tan Sri Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz told reporters that the department will conduct an impact study on the BYDPA programme.

“It has been offered for more than 20 years, and we feel it is necessary to review the current needs in terms of the approach and the fields of study granted to future students,” he said.

Wan Ahmad Dahlan also expressed his heartfelt gratitude to His Majesty for gracing the 2025 BYDPA presentation ceremony.

Meanwhile, Low, who serves as a pharmacist at Melaka Hospital, extended her utmost gratitude to the King for the scholarship, adding that she is determined to complete her studies on time and return to serve the country.

Mohamad Fariz Haiqal described the scholarship as a meaningful blessing in his life and that of his fellow recipients, as it has opened the door for him to pursue his PhD studies at King’s College London.

“May we complete our PhD and Master’s studies and contribute to our country, Malaysia,” he added. - Bernama