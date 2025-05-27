MTUC gears up for special delegates conference in August

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Trades Union Congress (MTUC) is set to host its Special Delegates Conference (SDC) on August 2 and 3 in Shah Alam.

Currently, the MTUC’s operations are overseen by a Joint Special Committee (JSC).

This committee was established through a Court Consent Order, resolving a dispute that had nullified the previously elected office bearers.

The JSC’s mandate includes managing the MTUC’s administration and organizing the upcoming SDC.

JSC chairman, J. Solomon, announced that all affiliated unions have been asked to submit their delegate lists, proposed motions, and nominations for principal officials by June 12, 2025.

Notices have been dispatched via mail and are also being publicized through the press to ensure broad and timely distribution.

Solomon urged all stakeholders to support the JSC as it fulfills its responsibilities leading up to the August 3 conference.

Affiliates needing assistance during this period are encouraged to contact JSC members, MTUC staff, or industrial relations practitioners.