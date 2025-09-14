Multi-agency search covers 108-square-mile area for missing soldier

SEMPORNA: A multi-agency search operation is underway to locate a soldier who went missing during Ops PASIR duties on Pulau Mataking last Friday.

The search covers an area of 108 nautical square miles according to the Joint Task Force 2.

The operation to find Muhammad Zulkarnain Jaafar from Company C of the Fifth Battalion of the Royal Malay Regiment resumed this morning.

The second day of searching involves 15 sectors and includes assets from the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency and Marine Police Force.

Assistance is also provided by the Royal Malaysian Air Force, Royal Malaysian Navy and Joint Task Force 2.

Key assets deployed include KD Sri Johor, interceptor boats, and EC725 and CN235 MSA aircraft.

Sea conditions during the search feature wave heights of 0.5 to 1 metre with southeasterly winds of 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.

Two soldiers from the same company were reported missing while on duty yesterday.

One soldier, Muhammad Irfan Haiqal Abdullah, was found unconscious and pronounced dead after receiving medical attention. – Bernama