Multi-vehicle accident on AMJ Highway in Melaka injures six

MELAKA: Six people received minor injuries in an accident involving six vehicles on the Alor Gajah–Melaka–Jasin Highway near a Cheng petrol station this morning.

Melaka Tengah police chief ACP Christopher Patit stated that the incident occurred around 7.30 am when a four-wheel-drive vehicle travelling from the city towards Cheng lost control and hit a road divider.

He explained that the vehicle subsequently veered into the oncoming lane and collided with five other cars.

All six victims with minor injuries were transported to Melaka Hospital for medical treatment.

The collision caused significant traffic congestion in the area, with firefighters assisting in removing the damaged vehicles and cleaning an oil spill.

Police are investigating the case under Section 44 of the Road Transport Act 1987. – Bernama