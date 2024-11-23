Multilingual society a catalyst for harmony - Aaron

KUALA LUMPUR: A multilingual society can serve as a catalyst for harmony and well-being among Malaysia’s diverse population, says Minister of National Unity Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang.

He said that a multilingual society not only facilitated communication but also fostered an appreciation for the cultural and linguistic diversity surrounding it.

“Bahasa Melayu is Malaysia’s national language and a symbol of unity among its people of various races, religions, and cultures.

“However, we must also recognise the importance of other languages that form an integral part of our society, such as Chinese, Tamil, Iban, and others, which represent the ethnic diversity in the country,” he said.

He made the remarks while officiating the New Era University College Centre of Multi-Ethnic Interaction (NEUC-CMEI) and closing the Symposium on the Evolution of Language: Past, Present, and Future here yesterday.

Aaron noted that the Ministry of National Unity (KPN), through the National Unity Policy (DPN), emphasised language as a key element in building national identity, strengthening inter-ethnic relationships, and fostering patriotism.

Regarding NEUC-CMEI, Aaron described the establishment of the centre as a highly significant and timely step towards enhancing national unity, providing a strategic platform to bridge cultural differences and promote harmony among Malaysia’s multiracial population.

NEUC-CMEI serves as both a physical and symbolic space where individuals from diverse backgrounds can gather, learn from one another, and forge lasting bonds. It also promotes cross-cultural awareness, highlights the beauty of each tradition, and seeks common ground that unites Malaysians.