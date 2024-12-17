KUALA LUMPUR: Tun Musa Aman has expressed gratitude to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim for consenting to present him with the instrument of appointment as 11th Yang Dipertua Negeri of Sabah in a ceremony at Istana Negara today.

The former Sabah Chief Minister, in a Facebook post, also expressed appreciation for the appointment and thanked Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

Musa, 73, was appointed the Yang Dipertua Negeri of Sabah according to Article 1 of the Sabah Constitution for four years, effective Jan 1, 2025 until Dec 31, 2028.

He replaces Tun Juhar Mahiruddin, whose term expires on Dec 31 after being appointed to the post on Jan 1, 2011.

At the ceremony, Musa was also conferred the Seri Maharaja Mangku Negara award which carries the title “Tun”.

Meanwhile, Hajiji also congratulated Musa on his appointment and hopes that Musa can provide his services in developing Sabah.

Met after the ceremony, Hajiji also expressed his highest appreciation to Juhar for his dedicated service as the Yang Dipertua Negeri of Sabah for 14 years.

“My highest appreciation to Tun Juhar for his dedicated service as the longest-serving Yang Dipertua Negeri of Sabah for 14 years.

“As such, Tun (Juhar)’s service to the people is great and, on behalf of the government and people of Sabah, I wish to express our highest appreciation and gratitude to Tun Juhar,“ he said.

