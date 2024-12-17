Musa Aman, the revered leader of Sabah people

KOTA KINABALU: Tun Musa Aman, who was presented the Instrument of Appointment as the 11th Yang Dipertua Negeri of Sabah by His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia today, is the longest-serving Sabah Chief Minister.

The seasoned politician took the oath of office as the 14th Chief Minister on March 27, 2003, and held the state’s top position for five consecutive terms until May 12, 2018.

The 73-year-old leader was Sungai Sibuga Assemblyman for six terms from 1994 to 2020 and has held key positions, including as Sabah Finance Minister, Minister in the Sabah Chief Minister’s Department and Malaysia’s Honorary Consul in Bangladesh.

Born on March 30, 1951, in Beaufort, Musa debuted in politics in the State Election in 1990, representing the United Sabah National Organisation (USNO) for the Sugut state seat in Sandakan, but did not win.

He played a crucial role in the expansion of UMNO in Sabah and was appointed as Sabah UMNO pro-tem treasurer and became the Libaran UMNO division chief before being appointed as the Sabah Barisan Nasional (BN) treasurer in 1992.

The 1994 Sabah State Election was a consequential event in Musa’s political career as he was selected to represent BN for the first time and secured the Sungai Sibuga state seat in a four-cornered fight.

He defended the state seat for six terms until the 2018 Sabah State Election and was Sabah UMNO Liaison Committee chairman from 2013 to 2018.

In addition to his political stint, Musa has extensive knowledge and is adept in the business sector, having served as Sabah Economic Development Corporation (SEDCO) executive chairman, Yayasan Sabah chairman, Innoprise Corporation Sdn Bhd chief executive officer and Sabah Softwood Sdn Bhd chairman.

Musa also held positions as the Universiti Malaysia Sabah pro-chancellor, Sabah Football Association president and Sabah Bumiputera Chamber of Commerce president.

Musa received his early education at the Mempagar Government Primary School in Limbawang, Beaufort, and continued his studies at St. Paul Beaufort School. He later pursued his studies at Sabah College. He completed his secondary education at All Saints Secondary School in Kota Kinabalu.

He received a Master’s in Business Administration from Edith Cowan University, Australia.

Musa was conferred the Panglima Setia Mahkota (PSM) award, which carries the title “Tan Sri” in 2017 in conjunction with the birthday of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V and the Seri Panglima Darjah Kinabalu (First Class) award that carries the title Datuk Seri Panglima in 2006.

His marriage to Puan Sri Faridah Tussin is blessed with three sons and a daughter.

Musa’s appointment as the Yang Dipertua Negeri of Sabah is for four years, effective Jan 1, 2025, until Dec 31, 2028.

He replaces Tun Juhar Mahiruddin whose term expires this Dec 31. Juhar was appointed to the post on Jan 1, 2011