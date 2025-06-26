My50 pass goes digital via TNG eWallet from July 1 - Loke

KUALA LUMPUR: The My50 unlimited travel pass will transition to a digital renewal system via the Touch ‘n Go (TNG) eWallet app starting July 1, Transport Minister Anthony Loke announced today.

The new digital process allows users to renew their monthly passes using an NFC-enabled TNG card, removing the need for physical MyKad verification or queuing at Rapid KL counters. Loke highlighted that the current manual renewal system takes approximately three minutes per customer, often leading to long queues at busy stations.

“Users can verify their Malaysian citizenship through the e-KYC feature in the TNG eWallet app and renew their My50 pass seamlessly. No MyKad is required,“ he said during the My50 Pass Digitalisation Briefing and Launch at KL Sentral LRT Station.

The digitalisation project, developed at a cost of RM2.75 million over six months, aims to streamline the renewal process. While counter renewals with MyKad remain an option, the eWallet method is expected to reduce congestion significantly.

“TNG was selected due to its extensive payment network and existing e-KYC infrastructure, which covers over 24 million Malaysians,“ Loke added.

By year-end, the TNG eWallet will introduce a feature enabling users to track their My50 usage and monthly savings, aiding financial planning. The initiative will also extend to other travel passes, including MyCity and MyTourist, as part of broader efforts to digitalise public transport services.

Loke emphasised that seamless ticketing systems are crucial for delivering efficient public transport, aligning with Kuala Lumpur’s 2040 urban mobility goals. He encouraged operators to adopt emerging technologies like AI to enhance user convenience.