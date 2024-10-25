PETALING JAYA: Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook has announced the upcoming integration of the RapidKL My50 pass with the Touch ‘n Go (TnG) e-wallet, making it easier for commuters to renew their passes without the hassle of queueing at the LRT station counters.

According to Business Today, the integration is expected to be completed within the “coming months”, as quoted.

Loke reportedly drove home how important the monthly My50 pass is, affirming the aim of the government subsidy is to provide access to affordable public transportation for the people.

“We implement this (subsidy provision) based on several objectives: to reduce the cost of living and to decrease the number of vehicles on the road,” Loke was quoted as saying.

He pointed out the affordability of the My50 pass, costing less than RM2 for commuters to travel to and fro to their desired destinations.

The transport subsidy, including the My50 pass, reportedly amounts to RM1,200 for each user annually.

As of September 2024, over 220,000 My50 monthly pass holders were recorded, twice the amount since its launch in 2019.