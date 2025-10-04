KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia and ASEAN will continue to discuss and engage in dialogue with New Zealand and other key trading partners to develop an inclusive strategy to overcome challenges such as the US tariffs for the benefit of regional economic prosperity, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

In a post on his X account today, Anwar said he spoke with New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon regarding US trade tariffs, as well as reaffirming Malaysia and ASEAN’s commitment to prioritise negotiations.

The prime minister also emphasised the importance of ASEAN unity in coordinating the bloc’s response.

“I also highlighted Malaysia’s initiative to host a special ASEAN Economic Ministers’ Meeting today to further discuss this issue and develop collective solutions.

“We both agreed on the importance of strengthening regional cooperation, including coordinating our response to the US tariffs,” he said.

Yesterday, the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI) said it aimed to increase bilateral trade with New Zealand by 50 per cent, with an estimated value of RM25.67 billion by 2030.

Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz said Malaysia values trading partners like New Zealand, especially in an uncertain global economy.