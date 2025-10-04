KUALA LUMPUR: Today’s family institution must be strengthened with religious knowledge and education, including understanding the principle of maqasid al-nasab or preserving family lineage, said Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Dr Zulkifli Hasan.

He said that religious education is not just about learning but also about gaining deep understanding, which is more crucial in addressing various social issues today.

“By understanding the principle (of maqasid al-nasab), a family will have clearer purpose to establish and maintain family lineage...which may help address social issues,” he told Bernama after being featured in Bernama Radio’s Jendela Fikir programme today.

He made the remarks in response to a media report regarding the increasing number of rape and incest cases in Kelantan, which show a significant rise each year, with most cases involving consensual sex.

On the issue of bullying in schools, Zulkifli said education is a process aimed at producing well-balanced individuals - emotionally, physically, spiritually, and intellectually - aligned with the National Education Philosophy and the Islamic Education Philosophy, both of which aim to nurture individuals with good character, peace, and balance.

“In this context, the concept of MADANI plays a significant role, as MADANI emphasises good values, compassion, trust and and prosperity. That is what we need to do, to MADANI-fy education with what we call humane education.

“This is what I would like us to focus on - rethinking how to humanise education and infuse values so that they can be instilled in our children. Insya-Allah, I am confident that the government and the principles of MADANI go hand in hand to enable us to address such issues,” he said.

Recently, a video went viral showing several students of Mara Junior Science College (MRSM) in Penang bullying another student. In response, the MRSM Disciplinary Committee has recommended that the seven students involved be expelled.