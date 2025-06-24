PUTRAJAYA: The MyGOV Malaysia mobile application, a unified digital platform for public services, will be launched next month, announced Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo.

The app is a core component of Malaysia’s Government Technology (GovTech) initiative, designed to simplify access to multiple government agencies. Gobind stated, *“This is part of the government’s plan to transform Malaysia into a digital nation.”*

MyGOV Malaysia will centralise seven primary services: travel (passport matters), registration (birth and citizenship), driving (road tax and licences), health (medical appointments and records), summons (review and payment), housing (land and assessment tax), and Rahmah Cash Contribution (STR).

Future updates will expand features, with integration into MyDigital ID ensuring secure, streamlined access. Gobind noted, *“As of yesterday, 2.6 million MyDigital ID registrations had been recorded.”* The system will initially link 34 major government services, scaling up over time.

The project involves public-private partnerships with telcos and banks, reducing operational costs for Urban Transformation Centres (UTCs) while improving data-driven governance.